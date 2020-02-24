Clear

Monday: Rainy, breezy. High: 46

Today rainy conditions will take over with breezy air. Temperatures will rise to the mid 40's.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 6:58 AM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Rainy and Breezy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

