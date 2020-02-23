Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Coronavirus impacts farmers
Coronavirus impacts farmers
Posted: Feb 23, 2020 8:24 AM
Updated: Feb 23, 2020 8:24 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Overcast
42°
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
40°
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
42°
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
38°
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Casey
Few Clouds
41°
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
42°
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
42°
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Some sunshine and clouds with warm temperatures.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Terre Haute North students' 'Promposal' inspired by the Pixar movie Up goes viral with over 4 million views
A new Terre Haute yoga studio will help you take flight
Local group makes the trip to smoke-free Hard Rock Casino, with hopes to keep smoking out of Terre Haute's potential casino
Terre Haute police officers receive tour of their possible future home
Police: Indiana couple forced boys off road, angered by Trump flags
Indiana Beach releases statement on closing
Police search for tips in Walmart robbery investigation
Looking for a job? The Terre Haute Parks Department is hiring
Police say distracted driving caused two-semi crash in Vigo County
Sarah Scott Middle School gaining national attention for its digital signage
Latest Video
Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Weekend education wrap
ISU Polar Plunge
Coronavirus impacts farmers
Swimming Sectonals
TH North Evansville Harrison
West Vigo North Central
Sullivan Evan Bosse
Linton semi-state
Loogootee semi-state
In Case You Missed It
Silver Alert still in place for missing Indiana man
Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil