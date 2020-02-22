Clear

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Sunny and warmer

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 8:36 AM
Updated: Feb 22, 2020 10:23 AM
Posted By: David Siple
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Mostly sunny and warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

