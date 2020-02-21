Sarah Scott Middle School gaining national attention for its digital signage

Sunny and Cool

Feels Like: 21°

Hi: 36° Lo: 23°

Feels Like: 21°

Hi: 35° Lo: 23°

Feels Like: 22°

Hi: 34° Lo: 23°

Feels Like: 17°

Hi: 35° Lo: 23°

Feels Like: 19°

Hi: 36° Lo: 23°

Feels Like: 19°

Hi: 36° Lo: 22°

Feels Like: 21°

Hi: 37° Lo: 24°

Most Popular Stories