Clear

NOAA radio tower offline

NOAA radio tower offline

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 5:38 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 5:38 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Sunny and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Climate Change: What can you do to make a difference?

Image

A new Terre Haute yoga studio will help you take flight

Image

Sarah Scott Middle School gaining national attention for its digital signage

Image

NOAA radio tower offline

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics set for Saturday

Image

Terre Haute North students' 'Promposal' inspired by the Pixar movie Up goes viral

Image

Going the extra mile to save cats

Image

Terre Haute police officers receive tour of their possible future home

Image

Terre Haute man sentenced for 2018 murder

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax