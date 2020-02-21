Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Friday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 21
Tonight mostly clear conditions continue and colder air settles in.
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 1:41 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 1:41 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
34°
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
35°
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Clear
33°
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
32°
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
33°
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
34°
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
34°
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Sunny and Cool
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Indiana Beach releases statement on closing
Police say distracted driving caused two-semi crash in Vigo County
Police investigate overnight Terre Haute shooting
Funeral services held for former firefighter who took his own life
Police investigate stabbing at Terre Haute motel
A woman's Great Pyrenees helped track down a rare black coyote after they became backyard buds
Lucky 12-Year-Old Joins Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Team
Former Wabash Valley Correctional Facility supervisor faces charges after he was accused of battering an offender
South Vermillion School Corporation working to incorporate STEM into its curriculum
Climate change and the coal industry: How are regulations impacting coal production?
Latest Video
Friday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 21
Police ask drivers to avoid I-70 westbound at mile marker 11 due to crash
Recovery is Beautiful Saturday March 14th at The Landing 7pm-10pm
Funeral services held for former firefighter who took his own life
Consumer Alert: Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana
Eye on Terre Haute for February
All You Need to Know for Friday
Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 37
Miriam Bohner
T-Town Paris
In Case You Missed It
Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax