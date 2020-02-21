Clear

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 37

High temperatures today will be closer to normal for this time of year.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 6:55 AM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 6:55 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 5°
Rockville
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Sunny and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 37

Image

Miriam Bohner

Image

T-Town Paris

Image

Linton Marshall

Image

ISU UNI

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Hitting the lanes for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Image

Network hopes to help children in foster care

Image

Tip a Cop at Texas Roadhouse

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax