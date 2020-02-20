Insulin bill continues moving forward

Clear and Very Cold

Feels Like: 13°

Hi: 32° Lo: 16°

Feels Like: 13°

Hi: 32° Lo: 17°

Feels Like: 9°

Hi: 29° Lo: 16°

Feels Like: 15°

Hi: 31° Lo: 16°

Feels Like: 11°

Hi: 29° Lo: 16°

Feels Like: 20°

Hi: 34° Lo: 17°

Feels Like: 13°

Hi: 33° Lo: 17°

Most Popular Stories