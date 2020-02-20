Clear

Local school receives surprising donation to help bring success to the classroom

A Terre Haute school is getting more tools to help kids in the classroom.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 9:49 AM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 9:49 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Cloudy and Cold Start
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Spark Rose Hulman Student Rec Center Friday March 14th

Image

Local school receives surprising donation to help bring success to the classroom

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Clouds move out, cold and windy. High: 30

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Newly reopened YMCA pool adds new classes, but still needs lifeguards

Image

New speaker series focuses on technology

Image

Carlisle Middle School to stay open for at least another year

Image

Parke Heritage basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax