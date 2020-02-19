Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Purdue Extension holds teleconference to help people run their farm business
Purdue Extension holds teleconference to help people run their farm business
Posted: Feb 19, 2020 5:36 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
38°
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
35°
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36°
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
31°
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
34°
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
38°
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
38°
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Becoming Cloudy & Cold
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Indiana Beach closes after nearly a century
'It's not right, and I think it should be changed,' landlord voices concerns after being stuck paying tenants' sewage bills
Police identify the person killed in Clay County shooting
Former Wabash Valley Correctional Facility supervisor faces charges after he was accused of battering an offender
Former Vigo County School Corporation CFO Bruce Perry will receive pay through June - here are the details of his severance
After his fiery crash, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family
Sullivan County traffic stop for expired license plate lands man behind bars on dealing charges
Joint statement says disagreements led to VCSC and former Chief Financial Officer Bruce Perry's split
'There's nothing new about the climate changing..' What makes the recent warm-up different?
Indiana professor suspended for calling police on black student
Latest Video
Hopebridge Autism Center to build brand new 10,000 square foot facility
What is the climate change impact on local agriculture?
Ivy Tech's Terre Haute campus honored in Indianapolis
Smart911 is coming to Knox County
Voters head to the polls in Clark County: What you need to know about early voting
What causes pot holes
Wednesday Early Forecast
Purdue Extension holds teleconference to help people run their farm business
Early voting in Illinois
Greene County scam
In Case You Missed It
Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax