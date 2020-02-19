Clear

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 38

Sunny conditions are returning to the region with highs in the upper 30's today.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 7:14 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 7:16 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Sunny and Colder
