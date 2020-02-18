Clear

Learning through technology: Lost Creek Elementary gives students the ability to check out iPads

Learning through technology: Lost Creek Elementary gives students the ability to check out iPads

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 6:16 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 6:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Clearing and Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

'There's nothing new about the climate changing..' What makes the recent warm-up different?

Image

Learning through technology: Lost Creek Elementary gives students the ability to check out iPads

Image

New Human Relations director in Terre Haute

Image

Historic Vigo County bridge to make the move to a park

Image

Sewer bill issue

Image

THPD and Tribune-Star Building

Image

Gloomy weather

Image

Workshop focuses on the importance of social media and small business growth

Image

City of Sullivan working to fix aging infrastructure

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax