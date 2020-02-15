Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Heart Throb 5K
Heart Throb 5K
Posted: Feb 15, 2020 6:25 PM
Updated: Feb 15, 2020 6:25 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Overcast
41°
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
40°
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
40°
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
35°
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
38°
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
41°
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
41°
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Clouds moving in tonight
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Official cause of death is determined for a Terre Haute fire fighter
Sheriff: Disgruntled customer led to police scene
Five Parke County students honored after trying to save bus driver
Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead
Arrest made in October, 2019 Wabash Avenue fire
“There needs to be more kindness…” Colten Howard’s memory lives on through random acts of kindness
A seventh child who contracted a mold infection at Seattle Children's Hospital has died
Vincennes couple asks for aid to get off quarantined cruise ship
Vermillion County deputies aid in search for fugitive
Knox County deputies looking for robbery suspects
Latest Video
WBB ISU Drake
Wash Regional Semis
NV Regional Semis
Linton Regional Semis
Loog Regional Semis
NC Regional Semis
Giving the gift of love and life
Heart Throb 5K
ISU Jazz Fest
Winter Book Sale
In Case You Missed It
Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax