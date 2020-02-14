Clear
Arrest made in October, 2019 Wabash Avenue fire

Police have arrested a man in connection to a fire on Wabash Avenue that happened last October.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 6:47 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 6:47 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
