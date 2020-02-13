Home
Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead
A Terre Haute firefighter accused of child molestation was found dead early Thursday morning.
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Overnight: Gradual clearing, breezy and very cold. Low: 4° Wind chill: -7°
Hebron Home Open House Sunday Feb 23rd
