Overnight: Gradual clearing, breezy and very cold. Low: 4° Wind chill: -7°

Arctic high pressure has moved in and so has the cold arctic air.

Terre Haute
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Robinson
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Indianapolis
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 2°
Rockville
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 1°
Casey
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -8°
Brazil
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 2°
Marshall
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 2°
Clearing & Very Cold
