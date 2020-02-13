Clear
BREAKING NEWS Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead Full Story

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 2:25 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 2:25 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff
Terre Haute
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 1°
Casey
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -5°
Brazil
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Marshall
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Snow Early, Dangerously Cold Later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hebron Home Open House Sunday Feb 23rd

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

VCSC leaders are coming together to prepare for new projects

Image

A Wabash Valley organization still needs help finding who's responsible for abusing two young puppie

Image

WTHI Monday 2 Test

Image

WTHI Monday Test

Image

Tonight on News 10: Recreational Marijuana Sales in Illinois

Image

Contested Vigo County Races

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Police warn about fake money, how to protect your cash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax