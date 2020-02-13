Home
BREAKING NEWS Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead
Thursday Afternoon Weather
Storm Team 10
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 2:25 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 2:25 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff
Snow Early, Dangerously Cold Later
Funeral home in Terre Haute, director, and owner suspended
Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead
Two charged in Sullivan after police find guns, drugs, and cash while serving a no-trespass order
A father said his toddler was abducted from their driveway. Police now say he fabricated some details
Terrifying crash video shows students tossed around school bus
Police asking for help with identifying two people
Underage female faces felony battery charges in connection to Terre Haute North Vigo High School incident
Strategic plan looks to boost business, growth along Terre Haute's east side
A Vincennes couple is quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan, a family friend is sharing their messages
Police warn about fake money, how to protect your cash
Hebron Home Open House Sunday Feb 23rd
Thursday Afternoon Weather
VCSC leaders are coming together to prepare for new projects
A Wabash Valley organization still needs help finding who's responsible for abusing two young puppie
WTHI Monday 2 Test
WTHI Monday Test
Tonight on News 10: Recreational Marijuana Sales in Illinois
Contested Vigo County Races
All You Need to Know for Thursday
Police warn about fake money, how to protect your cash
The latest Closings and Delays
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax