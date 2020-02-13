Thursday Afternoon Weather

Snow Early, Dangerously Cold Later

Feels Like: 6°

Hi: 21° Lo: 7°

Feels Like: 6°

Hi: 24° Lo: 7°

Feels Like: -5°

Hi: 21° Lo: 7°

Feels Like: 1°

Hi: 21° Lo: 5°

Feels Like: 11°

Hi: 28° Lo: 8°

Feels Like: 7°

Hi: 24° Lo: 10°

Feels Like: 6°

Hi: 23° Lo: 9°

Most Popular Stories