Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Crawford County sheriff's office gets new rescue vehcile

The office received the humvee thanks to the federal 1033 program.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 6:26 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 6:26 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rain, Sleet & Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All you need to know from the West Central Indiana Region 2020 Census Summit

Image

Crawford County sheriff's office gets new rescue vehcile

Image

Funeral home in Terre Haute, director, and owner suspended

Image

Wednesday Night: Snow, cold conditions. Low: 26

Image

Strategic plan looks to boost business, growth along Terre Haute's east side

Image

WTHI Monday Test

Image

WTHI Monday 2 Test

Image

Hidden house address, could cost you your life

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Police asking for help with identifying two people

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax