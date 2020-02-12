Home
Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory
WTHI Monday 2 Test
WTHI Monday 2 Test
Posted: Feb 12, 2020 5:43 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 5:43 PM
Posted By: Jeff Minus
Terre Haute
Overcast
34°
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
34°
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32°
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
31°
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
34°
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
34°
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
34°
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rain, Sleet & Snow
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Brazil man cited for going nearly double the speed limit - in a 55 mph zone
Brazil police search for suspects accused of using credit card numbers stolen from skimmers
A Vincennes couple is quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan, a family friend is sharing their messages
Underage female faces felony battery charges in connection to Terre Haute North Vigo High School incident
Two charged in Sullivan after police find guns, drugs, and cash while serving a no-trespass order
Police asking for help with identifying two people
Terrifying crash video shows students tossed around school bus
Local salon offers safe space with sensory friendly haircuts
State of Indiana defends charges filed against Tanoos
Terre Haute man charged for taking police on a two-county chase
Latest Video
All you need to know from the West Central Indiana Region 2020 Census Summit
Crawford County sheriff's office gets new rescue vehcile
Funeral home in Terre Haute, director, and owner suspended
Wednesday Night: Snow, cold conditions. Low: 26
Strategic plan looks to boost business, growth along Terre Haute's east side
WTHI Monday Test
WTHI Monday 2 Test
Hidden house address, could cost you your life
All You Need to Know for Wednesday
Police asking for help with identifying two people
In Case You Missed It
The latest Closings and Delays
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax