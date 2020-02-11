Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory
View Alerts
LINTON THS
Miners beat Braves
Posted: Feb 11, 2020 11:01 PM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:01 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Clear
30°
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
31°
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31°
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
27°
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
31°
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
30°
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
30°
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
A Quiet Night
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
A Vincennes couple is quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan, a family friend is sharing their messages
State of Indiana defends charges filed against Tanoos
Underage female faces felony battery charges in connection to Terre Haute North Vigo High School incident
Dog leads local women to her litter of puppies in remarkable rescue
Brazil police search for suspects accused of using credit card numbers stolen from skimmers
Brazil man cited for going nearly double the speed limit - in a 55 mph zone
Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation
Two charged after Parke County traffic stop
This small Sullivan County town is working to receive a makeover from HGTV
Local salon offers safe space with sensory friendly haircuts
Latest Video
North Daviess Northeast Dubois
South Vermillion North Vermillion
West Vigo Paris
THN Robinson
LINTON THS
Linton girls
Tuesday Late Forecast
Terre Haute man charged for taking police on a two-county chase
A shakeup in some county government departments could help you
Hey Kevin 2-11
In Case You Missed It
The latest Closings and Delays
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax