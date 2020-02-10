Clear

Jack Kirschner

THN softball coach retires

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 10:07 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 10:07 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
A Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Jack Kirchner

Image

North Central Hutsonville-Palestine

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Vigo County School Board meeting

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Jack Kirschner

Image

Mike Allen

Image

Dog leads local women to her litter of puppies in remarkable rescue

Image

Barr-Reeve prepares referendum for May ballot

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax