Clear
Monday Early Forecast

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 5:28 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
A Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Monday Early Forecast

This small Sullivan County town is working to receive a makeover from HGTV

Vigo County Commissioners work to simplify tax day sale

Full Merom video for HGTV

Full Merom video for HGTV

Sportsman's Dinner Friday February 28th First Christian Church

Monday Afternoon Weather

Terre Haute man's sentencing on hold, facing murder charges

All You Need to Know for Monday

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a cool north wind. High: 40°

The latest Closings and Delays

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Growing the community through trail tourism

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax