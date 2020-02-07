Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Terre Haute Torpedoes hosts its annual Arctic Blast Swim Meet

Terre Haute Torpedoes hosts its annual Arctic Blast Swim Meet

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 10:28 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 10:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Overnight Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

These Little Bear Coffee Company custom cup sleeves will put a smile on your face, and it's all than

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Torpedoes hosts its annual Arctic Blast Swim Meet

Image

The stars were out in full force Friday in Terre Haute, but not the ones you'd find on the big scre

Image

Health experts provide strategies for heart disease detection, prevention

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 2-7-20

Image

High tea for heart health

Image

The Boy's Children's Home receives a fresh look

Image

The future is looking bright for the WVFSC

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax