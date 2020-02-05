Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sycamore Winery and the Ohio Building

Sycamore Winery and the Ohio Building

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 5:35 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 5:35 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oblong bus driver shortage

Image

Local organization takes on a new project for Community Care Day

Image

Sullivan Solar Farm

Image

Local reaction to the State of the Union

Image

Several dozen local groups receive extra money through four different trusts

Image

Sycamore Winery and the Ohio Building

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast - tracking winter weather

Image

Dugger-Union says students have returned healthier after closing the school last week for illness

Image

Illness forces closure at a Daviess County school corporation

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans