Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory
View Alerts
Tuesday Late Forecast
Tuesday Late Forecast
Posted: Feb 4, 2020 11:25 PM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 11:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
35°
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
33°
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
33°
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
31°
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
33°
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
35°
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
35°
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Wintry Mix Developing
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
The woman at the center of a search involving U.S. Marshals Service found hiding Sullivan County attic
After it went missing for weeks, the Darwin Ferry has resurfaced
A local group is working to make Vigo County a Second Amendment Sanctuary - here's what that means
Woman at the center of THPD, U.S. Marshal Service search in custody
Official: 2nd student dies after truck hits Oklahoma runners
Clabber Girl's parent company could bring new production from some of its other brands to the area
'We need closure and justice and i will not stop until we get it.' Wabash Valley Woman brings awareness to her missing father
Multi-county chase ends in Parke County crash, sending one to the hospital
Indiana man charged in stabbing attack on his grandparents
Love is in the air at weekend Valentine's Day vendor event
Latest Video
Barr-Reeve Shoals
Loogootee North Daviess girls
Parke Heritage RP girls
South Knox girls
SV OV Girls
Tuesday Late Forecast
Local organizations work to create more community leaders
Trayvon Martin's mother speaks on the campus of Vincennes University
"We have less than a 3-day blood supply for O+ and O-..." The American Red Cross needs your help wit
Vigo County man charged with attempted murder files plea agreement
In Case You Missed It
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans