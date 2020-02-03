Clear

Indiana provides unique resource to help parents easily find quality child care

Indiana provides unique resource to help parents easily find quality child care

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 6:25 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 6:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Breezy & Mild. Showers Developing.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 2-3-2020

Image

We're 30 days in..how are New Year's resolutions doing?

Image

Indiana provides unique resource to help parents easily find quality child care

Image

Multi-county chase ends in Parke County crash, sending one to the hospital

Image

Missing Person Day

Image

Mentor Monday: Makayla Goldner, the Big looking for her Little

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Indiana State University kicks-off Black History Month with student performances and special guest

Image

New planes helping future pilots find their place in the sky

Image

Mardi Gras Party Swope Are Museum Benefit February 22nd

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans