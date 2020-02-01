Silver Alert issued for Fountain County man

Fog and Drizzle this morning

Feels Like: 34°

Hi: 40° Lo: 34°

Feels Like: 34°

Hi: 40° Lo: 34°

Feels Like: 31°

Hi: 39° Lo: 34°

Feels Like: 29°

Hi: 38° Lo: 34°

Feels Like: 29°

Hi: 39° Lo: 34°

Feels Like: 32°

Hi: 41° Lo: 32°

Feels Like: 34°

Hi: 41° Lo: 35°

Most Popular Stories