Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Drizzle and fog to start the day with mostly cloudy conditions

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 8:37 AM
Updated: Feb 1, 2020 8:59 AM
Posted By: David Siple
Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Fog and Drizzle this morning
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans