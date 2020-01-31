Linton vs EG

Drizzle/Flurries/Fog Possible

Feels Like: 37°

Hi: 42° Lo: 34°

Feels Like: 37°

Hi: 41° Lo: 33°

Feels Like: 37°

Hi: 39° Lo: 34°

Feels Like: 32°

Hi: 41° Lo: 34°

Feels Like: 31°

Hi: 39° Lo: 33°

Feels Like: 36°

Hi: 40° Lo: 34°

Feels Like: 37°

Hi: 42° Lo: 35°

Most Popular Stories