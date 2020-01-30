Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sheriff's office searching for deputies

Sheriff's office searching for deputies

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 5:13 PM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 5:13 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Light Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fork in the Road: Coco's Café and Wine Bar

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Teens and Taxes: Students learn lessons for life

Image

Riverscapes Luncheon

Image

Sheriff's office searching for deputies

Image

Indiana Supreme Court: Former Knox County Chief Deputy prosecutor committed attorney misconduct

Image

An Evening In Paris, An Adult Prom The Ohio Building Feb. 15th 6pm-10pm

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

'They risked getting locked up,' Indiana bill proposes harsher penalties for kids who commit crime

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans