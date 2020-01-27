Home
Clear
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low: 29
The cloudy conditions will stay with us tonight and temperatures will fall to the upper 20's.
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 3:41 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
33°
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
31°
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32°
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
33°
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
29°
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33°
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32°
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Cloudy and cold.
