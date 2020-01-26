Clear

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Partly Sunny and Cool

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 8:37 AM
Updated: Jan 26, 2020 8:47 AM
Posted By: David Siple
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Partly Cloudy and cool
