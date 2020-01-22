Clear
Wednesday Early Forecast

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 5:28 PM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
More mild, with wintry mix coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Alcohol-related deaths on the rise, local recovery center weighs in

Group shifts donations from Australian wildlife to local feline rescue

Paris woman's cause of death ruled hypothermia; case remains under investigation

Investigators believe West Terre Haute fire was intentionally set

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

'We reach out to our neighbor in need and hopefully make a difference,' Community members step up to

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 37

West Vigo Sullivan wrestling

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Growing the community through trail tourism

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans