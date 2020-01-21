Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
A new service to help the homeless in Terre Haute
A new service to help the homeless in Terre Haute
Posted: Jan 21, 2020 10:19 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 10:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
22°
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
19°
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
22°
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
24°
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
25°
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
24°
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
24°
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Cold, but sunny
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
"It's very embarrassing for me..." public speaks out about Live PD presence in Terre Haute
Hoosier Energy Announces the closings of the Merom Generating Station
Police make arrest in connection to Monday shooting in West Terre Haute, prompting Tuesday school dismissal delay
Police make arrest in Terre Haute Speedway robbery investigation
Production idled at Carlisle Mine
90 Sunrise Coal Employees Laid Off as Production is Halted
Wabash Valley teacher killed in crash
Crews respond to house fire in Vigo County
Accident on US 41 involving tractor and car ties up traffic
Reunited at last: Navy officer surprises daughter at school after returning from deployment
Latest Video
West Vigo Sullivan wrestling
Vin Lincoln Mater Dei
Marshall Red Hill
Northview TH North
Rick's Rallies
Christian Johnson
Tuesday Late Forecast
E-Waste day set for this weekend in Terre Haute
Families invited to share their health challenge concerns during focus group meeting
Sinkhole forces closure of eastern Vigo County bridge
In Case You Missed It
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans