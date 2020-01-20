Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
MLK Youth Summit
It took place at the boys and girls club.
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 7:12 PM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 7:12 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
27°
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
23°
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
26°
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
27°
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
23°
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
27°
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
27°
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Cold conditions and a sunny sky.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Wabash Valley teacher killed in crash
Production idled at Carlisle Mine
Accident on US 41 involving tractor and car ties up traffic
Edgar county woman found dead outside of rural home
Teen earns top racing spot
One man behind bars, police searching for two other suspects in burglary out of Vincennes
Man facing charges after police said he attempted to rob a homeowner with a firearm
Special meeting held to discuss changes in leadership at local fire department
Police looking for driver of truck that hit utility pole
NAACP calls on City of Terre Haute to cancel Live PD contract
Latest Video
How to beat the winter blues
Garrett Sands Kindness Project to collect donations for prom dress giveaway
MLK Youth Summit
ISU hosts candlelight vigil
ISU Students give back for MLK Day
Wabash Valley teacher killed in crash
Accident on US 41 involving tractor and car ties up traffic
90 Sunrise Coal Employees Laid Off as Production is Halted
Monday Night: Becoming clear, still cold. Low: 17
Bowl For Kids Sake
In Case You Missed It
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans