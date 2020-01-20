Clear
Monday: Mostly sunny with a cold north-west wind. High: 28°

Drive slow and bundle up in many layers!

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 8:14 AM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 8:26 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Robinson
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Rockville
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Casey
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 3°
Brazil
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Marshall
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Scattered flurries this morning and bitter cold
