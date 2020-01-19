Home
Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Cold and blustery for your Sunday
Posted: Jan 19, 2020 8:38 AM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 8:53 AM
Posted By: David Siple
Terre Haute
Overcast
10°
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -7°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
12°
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -6°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
9°
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -9°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
10°
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -7°
More Weather
Casey
Broken Clouds
8°
Hi: 18° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -12°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
10°
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -7°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
10°
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -7°
More Weather
Scattered flurries this morning and bitter cold
Planner
Temps
Radar
