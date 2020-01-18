Clear

Search and Rescue Day fundraiser

Search and Rescue Day fundraiser

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 11:16 PM
Updated: Jan 18, 2020 11:16 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Rockville
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Casey
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Brazil
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Marshall
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Much cooler air arriving overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermillion B-ball

Image

Northview B-ball

Image

Search and Rescue Day fundraiser

Image

Phegley to the Cubs

Image

MBB Trany vs Rose

Image

GBB South Knox vs Vin Lin

Image

Gymnastics competition

Image

Columbian Home Products sale

Image

Robotics competition

Image

Fire chief asked to resign, board approves new chief

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans