Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Rain showers this morning turns cold by the evening

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 8:29 AM
Updated: Jan 18, 2020 8:37 AM
Posted By: David Siple
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain showers this morning then turning cold
