Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Hey Kevin 1-16

Hey Kevin 1-16

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 6:23 PM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 6:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Partly Cloudy, Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 1-16

Image

Three Wabash Valley schools get telehealth equipment

Image

ISU receives $25,000 check for a career success program

Image

Changing Thermostat May Do More Harm Than Good

Image

Vigo County man receives in-home detention after child molestation guilty plea

Image

Indiana election bill

Image

Terre Haute woman wins $10,000 after donating to the United Way

Image

Terre Haute hospital earns nursing reward

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Housing in Marshall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans