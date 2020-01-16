Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory
View Alerts
Hey Kevin 1-16
Hey Kevin 1-16
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 6:23 PM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 6:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
28°
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
28°
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
26°
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
28°
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
25°
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
28°
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
28°
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Partly Cloudy, Cold
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Police: FedEx truck went around railroad cross arms before crash
Diner in Sullivan catches fire, cause unknown
Man at center of barricade situation at KFC has been identified
Police investigating robbery at gas station in Terre Haute
New gatehouse hopes to reduce traffic congestion at local park
Crews release cause of Thursday morning business fire in Clay County
Man facing charges after Tuesday night fire
TH Council member’s parking lot ordinance could impact Convention Center progress
Police find the owner of stolen guns after Terre Haute man arrested
Tax Sale Auction to be held in Vigo County, parcels up for grabs for property owners
Latest Video
Hey Kevin 1-16
Three Wabash Valley schools get telehealth equipment
ISU receives $25,000 check for a career success program
Changing Thermostat May Do More Harm Than Good
Vigo County man receives in-home detention after child molestation guilty plea
Indiana election bill
Terre Haute woman wins $10,000 after donating to the United Way
Terre Haute hospital earns nursing reward
Thursday Early Forecast
Housing in Marshall
In Case You Missed It
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans