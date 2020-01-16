Clear

Point In Time Wednesday Jan 22nd Fairbanks Park, Gilbert Park Vigo Co Library

The information gathered helps determine housing and resource needs for the area in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 1:21 PM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Cold and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Point In Time Wednesday Jan 22nd Fairbanks Park, Gilbert Park Vigo Co Library

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU UE

Image

VU Lakeland

Image

Shawn Marion

Image

Marshall/Casey-Westfield

Image

Kip Fougerousse

Image

New gatehouse hopes to reduce traffic congestion at local park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans