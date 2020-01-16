Clear

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Sunny and Cold

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 7:28 AM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 7:29 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 7°
Brazil
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Cold and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU UE

Image

VU Lakeland

Image

Shawn Marion

Image

Marshall/Casey-Westfield

Image

Kip Fougerousse

Image

New gatehouse hopes to reduce traffic congestion at local park

Image

Census 2020 underway in Indiana

Image

Sycamore Pantry: working to reduce food insecurity for ISU students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans