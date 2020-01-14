Tuesday: Still cloudy, warmer. High: 53

Slightly Warmer and Cloudy

Feels Like: 32°

Hi: 50° Lo: 37°

Feels Like: 32°

Hi: 50° Lo: 36°

Feels Like: 36°

Hi: 50° Lo: 38°

Feels Like: 32°

Hi: 50° Lo: 35°

Feels Like: 32°

Hi: 51° Lo: 35°

Feels Like: 29°

Hi: 51° Lo: 37°

Feels Like: 32°

Hi: 51° Lo: 37°

Most Popular Stories