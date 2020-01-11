Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Saturday weather update

Saturday weather update

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 10:55 AM
Updated: Jan 11, 2020 10:55 AM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
Wind, Rain, Flooding
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday weather update

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

ITP Covington RP

Image

ITP Washington North Knox

Image

Shoals-North Daviess

Image

ITP Vincennes Lincoln Jasper

Image

Loogootee-Vincennes Rivet

Image

ITP Linton Shakamak

Image

West Vigo-North Putnam girls

Image

Northview-Greencastle girls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans