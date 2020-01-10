Clear

Loyal Veterans Battalion Clothing Closet set to open Saturday

Anyone in need is welcome. The Clothing Closet has resources to completely dress someone.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 6:41 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 6:41 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
