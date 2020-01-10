Clear

Friday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 12:29 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 12:29 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff
Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Wind, Rain, Maybe a Storm
