CLOSINGS:
All You Need to Know for Friday
Top headlines for January 10th 2020
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 9:55 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Wind, Rain, Maybe a Storm
Brazil company to host weekend hiring fair
Crew cleans up known homeless camp under Wabash River bridge
New restaurant opens in 12 Points area
Owner says bulldog was crushed to death at PetSmart during grooming visit
Dozens of people get to keep their jobs this new year after one local company is not closing its doors
Police search for suspect in Terre Haute theft case
House votes to limit Trump's military action against Iran without congressional approval
'Do I have to feed myself or my animal?' Local humane society offers food pantry to pet owners in need
Indiana Passes Traffic Amnesty Program for 2020
New southern-style restaurant set to open in Terre Haute
Resurrection Concert February 29th
Heavy rain makes its way into the Valley: How this could impact your morning commute
All You Need to Know for Friday
Friday: Showers and storms, warmer. High: 59
ISU Basketball
Linton-Vincennes Rivet girls
Thursday Late Forecast
Terre Haute's future? Crews break ground on Hard Rock casino in Gary, Indiana
No War rally in Terre Haute
Honoring the Badge: Officer Tommy Roberts
Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans