Lion King Auditions Terre Haute Children's Theater

Friday 4pm & Saturday 1pm at World of Dance 800 W Johnson Dr.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 1:50 PM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 1:50 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff
WTHI Radar

