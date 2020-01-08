Clear

Wednesday: Sunny and colder. High: 38°

Wednesday will be colder, but actually much closer to the average high of 37°.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 7:15 AM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 7:17 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Colder Air Moves In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

