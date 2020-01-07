Clear
Tuesday: Becoming sunny and breezy. High: 44°

High pressure will be back in charge, so expect a clearing sky with highs in the mid 40s.

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
